Samuel L. Jackson refuses to be replaced by AI in movies

Samuel L. Jackson will not let his image be used in movies "in perpetuity".

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Marvel film star revealed that he is apprehensive about the use of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry.

"People just started worrying about that? I asked about that a long time ago," the actor, 74, told the publication, before explaining how he has had his body "scanned" for Star Wars and Marvel projects.

"The first time I got scanned for George Lucas, I was like, 'What's this for?'" the Pulp Fiction star continued. "George and I are good friends, so we kind of had a laugh about it because I thought he was doing it because he had all those old guys in Episode 1, and if something happened to them, he still wanted to put them in the movie."

Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), explained that he gets scanned every time he's given a new costume.

"Ever since I did Captain Marvel, they did the Lola project where they de-aged me and everything else, it's like, 'Well I guess they can do this anytime they want to do it if they really want to,'" he added.

The actor also acknowledged that AI "could be something to worry about" in Hollywood and advised actors to pay close attention to their contracts.

"Future actors should do what I always do when I get a contract, and it has the words 'in perpetuity' and 'known and unknown' on it: I cross that s**t out," he stated. "It's my way of saying, 'No, I do not approve of this.'"

Jackson can currently be seen playing Nick Fury in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion.