Bethenny Frankel responds to name-drop in And Just Like That...

Bethenny Frankel has responded to the dig made about her in the season two premiere of And Just Like That...

During the season premiere on Thursday, Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw told her real estate agent pal Seema Patel, played by Sarita Choudhry, that she "almost bought a house in the Hamptons six times but always found a reason not to."

Seema quipped, "Was that reason always Bethenny Frankel?" as Carrie laughed.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum soon became aware of the reference and humorously responded to the shade in an Instagram video.

"When you're off TV for years...AND JUST LIKE THAT...catty housewives are still talking about you," the 52-year-old wrote over a video of her pouring wine into a teacup and taking a sip as the clip from the show played above her head.

In the caption, the reality TV personality joked about her wine brand paying for her home in the Hamptons, the seaside communities located on New York's Long Island.

"CURRENTLY sipping my new Forever Young rosè wine from my house in the Hamptons paid for by my last spirits venture. Cheers ladies...." she wrote.

Bethenny, who left RHONY in 2019, relocated to the Hamptons in March 2022.