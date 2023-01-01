Henry Cavill lost out on Bond role to Daniel Craig because he looked too young

Henry Cavill would have been cast as James Bond if Daniel Craig hadn't auditioned.

'Casino Royale' director Martin Campbell revealed the audition process for the 2006 movie, which ultimately introduced Craig as suave spy Bond, revealing that Cavill almost got the part but he just looked "a little young".

He told The Express: "He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn’t exist Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape … very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.”

And Campbell thinks Cavill, 40, is now at the right age to take over the role.

He said: "By the time Daniel got to ['No Time to Die'] really he was at an age where one more would have been too old for him. Henry’s 40, so by the time he’s done the third one he’s going to be 50 and anything beyond that’s two, three years per Bond. He’s in good shape Henry, he’s a good guy.”

And Henry previously insisted he is still interested in the role.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "“I think it would be very exciting to have a conversation with the producers. In an ideal world, I’d never have to turn anything down. Nothing is off the table."