Ali Wong didn't plan on becoming an actor

Ali Wong didn't originally plan on becoming an actor.

During an interview for Variety's Actors on Actors series with Jason Segel, the Beef actress admitted that she hadn't originally intended on getting into acting.

When asked if she had planned on transitioning from stand-up comedy to acting, the 41-year-old replied, "Not really, I just wanted to tell jokes for a living and it was more like I started acting in sitcoms because it was a great way for me to still justify doing (comedy) sets for free at night."

She continued, "Because otherwise, the thing I was doing before was, I was a temp for a long time and I was like, 'Oh well, acting seems like a lot more in line with like stand-up and stuff.'"

The American Housewife actor added that though it hadn't been her original plan, she does enjoy acting, particularly if she is working with the right people.

Ali is best known for her stand-up specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong. She has also acted in films such as Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey and her most recent TV series, Beef, which was released on Netflix in April.