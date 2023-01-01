Ashley Park is treating herself like a lead character

Ashley Park has decided to treat herself like a lead character after years of supporting roles.

The Emily in Paris actress discussed being often cast in supporting roles in films and TV shows during an interview with Women's Health.

"I'm very proud that I've worked on every rung of the ladder," she said. "When you go to college, you don't want to be a senior right away - you want to be a freshman."

Outside of Emily in Paris, Ashley is also known for her supporting role as Gretchen Wieners in the Mean Girls stage musical, which earned her a Tony nomination, and her minor role as Naomi in the dark comedy series Beef.

The actress will finally be taking centre stage in her upcoming film Joy Ride. Ashley will be playing the lead role of Audrey, a woman who takes an ordinary work trip to China, which then turns into a frenzied search for her birth mother.

It wasn't until she began filming the movie that she realised how playing supporting roles had affected other aspects of her life.

"I got to a point where I found my worth in not being the central focus. I was still treating myself like I was a supporting character," she shared, noting that the project made her determined to change that mentality.

"I deserve to take care of myself and not just everyone else," the 32-year-old stated. "I'm treating myself like a lead now."

Joy Ride, directed by Adele Lim, will be released in U.S. cinemas in July.