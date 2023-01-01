Kourtney Kardashian reveals she is expecting a baby boy

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she and Travis Barker are expecting a baby boy.

The pregnant reality star, 44, revealed she is pregnant earlier this month while Travis was performing with Blink-182. During the gig, she held up a sign stating, "Travis, I'm pregnant".

In an Instagram video posted on Saturday, Kourtney is sitting on her drummer husband's lap behind his drum kit. He then provided a drum roll before blue confetti and steamers then burst out of a cannon - showing she is expecting a boy.

Prior to the gender reveal, Kourtney and Travis—who married in May 2022—had spoken about adding to their family. She even allowed fans to follow her efforts to conceive via vitro fertilization (IVF) process on her family's show The Kardashians.

"It hasn't been the most amazing experience," she said during an episode that aired last year, explaining that she was struggling with the medication as it made her, "super moody and hormonal".

Kourtney is already a mum to Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, who she shares with her ex, Scott Disick.