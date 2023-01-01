Adam Sandler supports real-life teenage golfer Happy Gilmore

Adam Sandler has shown his support for a real-life teenage golfer who goes by the name Happy Gilmore.

The golfer, whose given name is Landon Gilmore, was nicknamed "Happy" when he began competing in tournaments at age six in a nod to Sandler's titular character from the 1996 golf comedy Happy Gilmore.

On Saturday, Landon, 17, took to Twitter to reveal that he'd be going to university at Indiana's Ball State University.

"I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University," wrote the teenager. "I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday!"

Landon's news prompted the Billy Madison actor to retweet his post accompanied with the shout-out: "Go get em Happy. Pulling for you."

Landon's tweet also caught the attention of the parody account for Shooter McGavin, the movie's antagonist, played by Christopher McDonald.

"Congrats but I tell you what, you'd be something in one of those long drive contests," the amusing re-tweet read. "Hell, you'd probably make a very good living. Traveling around, hustling at driving ranges. Just a thought."

Last year, Adam stated that he hopes to eventually make a sequel to the hit comedy.