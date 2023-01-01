Gal Gadot confirms Red Notice sequel is still happening

Gal Gadot has confirmed a sequel to her 2021 action movie Red Notice is still happening.

The Wonder Woman actress was asked for an update on the sequel's development in an interview with Collider and she revealed that she has read the script for the second instalment.

"We're all talking about it. I don't know if I can say anything! I already read the second script and it's... whoo! We're all very excited about it!" she shared.

In the 2021 Netflix movie, Gadot and Ryan Reynolds played Sarah Black and Nolan Booth, talented con artists and robbers who steal art, and Dwayne Johnson portrayed John Hartley, the FBI agent on their tail.

In January 2022, it was announced that the trio would return for two sequels alongside their writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who would film the instalments back-to-back.

During an interview with Collider in October 2022, Red Notice producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia shared that Thurber is working hard on the scripts.

"Well, we have a Red Notice 2 script and almost (Red Notice) 3. The plan is - hopefully if Hiram and I have of our way - that we would make those movies back-to-back," said Flynn. "But it's going to be all about the scripts and how we feel and how Dwayne, Gal, and Ryan feel about them. But that franchise is a blast and obviously Netflix really wants it, and Rawson is committed."