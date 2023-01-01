Emily Osment engaged

Emily Osment is "deliriously happy" to be engaged to her boyfriend Jack Anthony.

The Hannah Montana alum took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she and her boyfriend got engaged while on a trip to Yosemite National Park in California.

Emily posted a photo of her now-fiancé and showed off her flashy engagement ring - a square diamond and a circular emerald enclosed in a gold band.

"This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend," the 31-year-old gushed in the caption. "I didn't know life could be this sweet or could ever be this deliriously happy."

The former Disney actor continued, "I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything."

Emily concluded, "I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack."

The actress also shared a close-up of her ring, along with badges Jack had used during the proposal. The badges featured childhood photos of the newly engaged couple. One badge featuring Jack read, "Will you marry me?" while the other badge, featuring Emily, read, "Yes!"

The comments section was quickly filled with congratulations. Fellow former Disney actor Gregg Sulkin wrote: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS!!!!"

The newly engaged couple reportedly started dating in 2021.