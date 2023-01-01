Jennifer Lawrence reveals Twilight audition was rejected 'immediately'

Jennifer Lawrence once submitted an unsuccessful audition for Twilight.

During a recent appearance on the The Rewatchables podcast, the 32-year-old actress revealed her audition for the lead role in the Twilight franchise was turned down "immediately".

"I didn't even get a callback," Jennifer admitted. "But my life would've been totally different. I got Hunger Games I think, like, a year later. It was probably after Winter's Bone."

The Silver Linings Playbook star confessed that she "almost didn't do" The Hunger Games because she was wary of Twilight's massive success.

"When I was trying to talk to people about making this decision after they offered it to me, I was just like, 'I don't know.' It was so hard to explain to people, like, I don't think you understand this level of fame," she explained.

Having that level of fame, Jennifer said, "was just never something I had in mind", and she would have been "miserable" if she starred in Twilight.

The Twilight role went to Kristen Stewart - turning Kristen, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner into overnight stars. The franchise earned $3.3 billion (£2.6 billion) at the worldwide box office.

Jennifer's new comedy No Hard Feelings was released on 22 June