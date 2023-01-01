Angela Bassett to receive honorary Oscar

Angela Bassett has been set to be awarded an honorary Oscar at this year’s Governors Awards.

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the 64-year-old actress would receive the statuette to honour her lifetime of work in Hollywood.

The Boyz n the Hood star has been set to accept the award alongside Mel Brooks and Carol Littleton, with Michelle Satter receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

"The Academy's Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans," Academy president Janet Yang said in a news release. "Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting."

Angela was nominated in 1993 for Best Actress for her portrayal of late icon Tina Turner in the biopic What's Love Got to Do With It. She lost the award to Holly Hunter, who won for her performance in The Piano.

Earlier this year, Angela again earned a nod for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, however the gold statue went to Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The 14th Governors Awards have been scheduled for 18 November in Hollywood.