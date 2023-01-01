Elizabeth Banks to lead cast of Skincare

Elizabeth Banks is to lead the cast of thriller movie 'Skincare'.

The 49-year-old star will appear alongside Lewis Pullman, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Nathan Fillion in the Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment film, which will be directed by Austin Peters.

Banks wrote on Instagram: "This cast is killer. We had fun on this one. #Skincare (sic)"

Jonathan Schwartz and Logan Lerman will produce 'Skincare', which wrapped production before the writers' strike in the US, according to Deadline.

ILBE CEO Iervolino said: "We are delighted to announce another international production involving such world-class actresses and actors.

"'Skincare' is a film with a strong visual impact that, because of the cast and the workers it involves, has enormous potential.

"It is a film that we at ILBE believe in very much."

Schwartz and Lerman cannot wait to team up with Banks in the motion picture, and they are thrilled to be working with Peters.

They added: "We are super excited to see Elizabeth Banks take on this type of role, and ecstatic to be working with Austin Peters.

"We are grateful to Andrea Iervolino and ILBE for their support."

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is expected to be a vanity thriller set in Hollywood.

ILBE’s Head of Production Richard Salvatore added: "It was impossible for this great project not to turn out phenomenally well since we had an awesome creative team and the cast was incredible."

Banks recently directed and produced horror comedy film 'Cocaine Bear', which dropped earlier this year.