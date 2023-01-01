Josh Gad offers update on Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot

Josh Gad has given fans an update on the development of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot.

It was announced back in 2020 that Rick Moranis would reprise his role as inventor Wayne Szalinski alongside Gad as the adult version of his son Nick in a reboot titled Shrunk.

On Monday, the Frozen actor revealed that the film's development has suffered a number of setbacks.

"A lot of u ask me what's going on with this film," he tweeted alongside an unofficial poster for Shrunk. "Truth is, we were inches from starting and then COVID hit, inches from starting again & then my schedule exploded with conflicts, inches from starting again & budget got the best of us (sic)."

The Beauty and the Beast actor urged his fans to contact Disney to express their interest in the movie.

On Instagram, he also shared the unofficial poster and added, "Not if… but when. #shrunk."

The 1989 original, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, directed by Joe Johnston, followed an inventor who accidentally shrinks his children. It was followed by Honey, I Blew Up the Kid in 1992 and a direct-to-video instalment, Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, in 1997.

Shrunk would have served as a continuation of the original franchise and been set decades after the third movie. Johnston was due to return to direct the reboot from a script by Todd Rosenberg.