Cara Delevingne celebrates first sober Glastonbury

Cara Delevingne has celebrated attending Glastonbury sober for the first time.

The 30-year-old model shared videos from the festival on Instagram on Monday and reflected on being sober at the event for the first time.

"I've been going to Glastonbury since I was 15 but this year was my first sober one and it was by far my favourite," Cara told her fans alongside several clips of performances during the festival. "Filled with tears, full belly laughs, long awaited reunions and so much love. Till next time..."

Many of Cara's famous friends took to the comments section to show their support for the actress. Fellow model Adwoa Aboah wrote "Proud", while TV presenter Laura Whitmore posted, "So nice to see you! One of the best years yet."

The Suicide Squad actress attended the iconic music event with designer Stella McCartney and actress Anya Taylor-Joy, as well as her sister Poppy and girlfriend Minke.

The British star quietly checked herself into rehab in late 2022 after images of her looking dishevelled and distressed circulated on social media, causing her fans to worry.

Speaking to Vogue earlier this year, Cara stated that the photos had given her a "reality check".

"It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, Okay, I don't look well... You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way, those pictures were something to be grateful for," she said. "All I knew is if I was continuing to go down the road I was, I would either end up dead or, like, doing something really, really stupid."