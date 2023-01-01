Nicolas Coster dies aged 89

Actor Nicolas Coster has died at the age of 89.

The British-American star passed away on Monday at a hospital in Florida, his daughter Dinneen announced via Facebook. A cause of death was not disclosed.

"There is great sadness in my heart this evening, my father actor Nicolas Coster has passed on in Florida at 9:01 pm in the hospital," she wrote. "Please be inspired by his artistic achievements and know he was a real actor's actor! I will remember him as always doing his best and being a great father. Rest In Peace."

Coster was best known for his appearances in U.S. daytime soaps, particularly Santa Barbara, in which he played Lionel Lockridge on and off between 1984 and 1993.

He received four Daytime Emmy nominations for the role, and later won the prize for Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actor in 2017 for The Bay.

In addition to Santa Barbara, Coster also made appearances in the soaps Another World, All My Children, As the World Turns, and One Life to Live. His other TV credits included Charlie's Angels, Little House on the Prairie, Murder, She Wrote, Wonder Woman, The Incredible Hulk, Knight Rider, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Dallas.

In film, Coster was known for his roles in movies such as All the President's Men, Stir Crazy, and Reds.