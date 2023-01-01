Kris Jenner celebrates Khloé Kardashian on her 39th birthday

Kris Jenner has shared a sweet tribute to her daughter Khloé Kardashian on her 39th Birthday.

The TV personality took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a touching post dedicated to her third-eldest child.

Kris, who has been dubbed Momager, shared a video of sweet moments in Khloé's life.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé you are the sunshine of my life… You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!!" the 67-year-old began in the caption. "You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty. You are the best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!! You are the one that celebrates all of us."

The Kardashians star continued, “You are the best and most incredible cheerleader to everyone!!! You are the life of every party!!! I thank God every day for the blessing of being chosen to be your mommy. I love you more than you will ever know and I cherish and treasure every single moment we get to spend together. Mommy xo."

Kourtney Kardashian continued the birthday celebrations by sharing Instagram stories dedicated to her sister. The reality star and eldest Kardashian sister shared a promotional photo from the pair’s former series, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, which aired from 2009 to 2013. She captioned the photo, "It's @khloekardashian day!!"

The Lemme founder also shared a hilarious video featuring various clips of Khloé to mark the special day.