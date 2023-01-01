Ryan Seacrest named new host of Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest has been named to replace Pat Sajak as the Wheel of Fortune host.

On Tuesday the TV personality confirmed the news via Instagram that he would be taking over from the beloved 76-year-old who has hosted the show for 40 years.

“I am truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” the 48-year-old wrote in the post.

“I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna (White) on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

Ryan continued, “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made the views at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians creator concluded, “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

The announcement comes two weeks after Pat, who began hosting the show in 1981, announced that he would be permanently leaving the primetime staple.

“Well, the time has come,” Pat shared on Twitter on 12 June. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”

He continued, “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months.”

In February, Ryan left the morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan, which he had co-hosted with Kelly Ripa for six seasons.