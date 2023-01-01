Lili Reinhart bids farewell to Riverdale after seven seasons

Lili Reinhart has bid farewell to the TV series Riverdale after playing a lead role since 2017.

The actress, who was shot into the spotlight after landing the role of Betty Cooper in the teen drama series, took to Instagram on Tuesday to say goodbye to the CW TV show.

“Goodbye Riverdale,” the 26-year-old wrote alongside a photo of her character.

“It’s been an honor getting to grow up here,” Lili added.

The Hustlers actress starred in the hit series since it premiered in January 2017, starring alongside actors such as Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa and Skeet Ulrich.

Lili wasn’t the only Riverdale star to post about the end of the show on Instagram over the past few days.

Alongside a series of photos of the cast, Madelaine Petsch, who played Cheryl Blossom on the show, wrote, “still wrapping my head around there being 2 days left of this 7 year journey. i love my friends.”

Camila Mendes, who portrayed Veronica Lodge shared a video of moments on the set of the CW show. She captioned the post, “farewell riverdale. We survived.”

The series is loosely based on Archie Comics, which began in 1941. The plot followed a group of high schoolers who try to unravel the evils lurking within their seemingly innocent town.

The show, which is now in its seventh season, will conclude on 23 August.