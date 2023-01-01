David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan to lead Superman: Legacy

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast as the leads in Superman: Legacy.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Hollywood actor and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress had landed career-changing roles in James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie, with David playing Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel portraying Lois Lane.

The DC Studios co-CEO, who will direct the film from his own script, confirmed the news via Twitter by retweeting The Hollywood Reporter's article and writing, "Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)."

Rachel shared the news on Instagram with a series of emojis to express her shock, and was inundated with congratulatory messages from fellow DC stars Zachary Levi and Rachel Zegler and her former Maisel co-star Alex Borstein. In the comments, Gunn simply added a red heart emoji.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, David, 29, and Rachel, 32, were among six actors who vied for the lead roles. Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney were reportedly being considered to play the superhero and Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor were in the running for the Daily Planet reporter, who was most recently played by Amy Adams.

David, who is known for roles in The Politician, Hollywood, We Own This City and Pearl, will replace Henry Cavill as the coveted character. The 40-year-old actor played Clark Kent in 2013's Man of Steel, 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and 2017's Justice League, and even had a cameo in 2022's Black Adam.

Superman: Legacy, which will be released in July 2025, will follow the superhero as he reconciles his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.