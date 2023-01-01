Jon Hamm reveals how wife Anna Osceola changed his mind about marriage

Jon Hamm has revealed how his wife Anna Osceola changed his mind about getting married.

The 52-year-old actor tied the knot on Saturday with his Mad Men and Confess, Fletch co-star at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, where the Mad Men series finale was filmed.

During an appearance on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast on Tuesday, Jon referred to marriage as "the exciting part of life" and explained how the commitment made their relationship richer.

"Ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer, than 'it's my girlfriend' or 'my boyfriend' or what have you," he said during the podcast, which was recorded before the ceremony.

"I suppose there's two ways to look at anything like that, which is like 'oh, what if it's terrible, but the other way is like 'this is meant to be something wonderful.' So if you lean into that aspect of it, which I have been," he continued. "It's the reason why I really wanted to do it and really leaned into it and (marriage) is the thing that leads to the next thing of life."

The actor admitted the wedding planning had sometimes felt "mind-numbing" but he felt a sense of calm about getting married in the days leading up to the nuptials.

"At the end of the day, the important thing is... I'm gonna look out and I'm gonna see this whole group of people... that are all there because they're supporting me and Anna," he shared.

Jon and Anna were first romantically linked in 2020 and they got engaged in February 2023. When asked if they intend to start a family, he simply replied, "TBD (to be decided)."

Jon, who was in an 18-year relationship with actress Jennifer Westfeldt until 2015, previously stated that marriage didn't "mean anything" to him.