Scott Speedman engaged

Scott Speedman is engaged to marry his girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann.

Hofmann, the founder of Juillet Swimwear, announced her engagement to the Felicity alum on Instagram on Tuesday by sharing photos of them celebrating after the proposal on a clifftop overlooking the ocean.

Alongside snaps of them kissing and her showing off her engagement ring, Hofmann simply wrote in the caption, "Yes," with the infinity symbol.

In the comments, Speedman's Underworld director Len Wiseman posted, "Yes! Congrats!!"

The 47-year-old Grey's Anatomy star has yet to comment on the engagement on his own Instagram page.

Speedman and Hofmann were first romantically linked in 2017. They announced they were expecting their first child in May 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman, that October.

Announcing the arrival of their child in November 2021, the Crimes of the Future actor wrote on Instagram, "Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe."