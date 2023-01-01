Pete Davidson checks into rehab

Pete Davidson has reportedly checked into rehab to deal with mental health issues.



The former Saturday Night Live star is reportedly receiving in-patient therapy at a facility in Pennsylvania to address issues related to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and his borderline personality disorder (BPD), according to Page Six.



"Pete regularly goes to rehab for 'tune ups' and to take a mental break, so that's what's happening," a "friend" told the publication.



Meanwhile, a source added, "Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it. He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him."



The friend explained that the comedian is taking "a well deserved break" to focus on himself and "learn to better deal with his PTSD issues".



Another source told People that the 29-year-old should be getting out of the facility "pretty soon".



The Bupkis actor has been open about his mental health struggles over the years. In 2017, he revealed he had been diagnosed with BPD after years of battling depression and anxiety. He went to rehab that year and again in 2019.



In an interview with Variety in 2018, Pete, who lost his firefighter father in the 9/11 attacks, revealed that he had "been in and out of mental health facilities" since he was nine.



The rehab admission comes weeks after it was announced the actor had been charged with reckless driving for losing control of his car, hitting a fire hydrant and slamming into the side of a nearby property in March.