The Other Two to conclude after three seasons

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have confirmed their show The Other Two will come to an end on Thursday night.

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, The Other Two creators announced that the series would conclude with its season three finale, which airs on Thursday.

"It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories," Chris and Sarah's joint statement revealed. "And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what's the point? We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years."

Starring Drew Tarver and Helene Yorke, The Other Two originally launched on Comedy Central and then moved to HBO Max for its second season.

The statement concluded, "Finally, an enormous thank you to Helene, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon, and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken). Long live ChaseDreams."

Executive vice president of original content at Max, Suzanna Makkos, also released a statement about the end of The Other Two.

"We are so proud to have delivered a hilarious and poignant third and final season of The Other Two," she said. "While the series has come to its natural conclusion, we wish all the best for this wonderful cast and crew."