Pat Sajak responds to Ryan Seacrest replacing him on Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak has responded to being replaced by Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune.

The Wheel of Fortune host took to Twitter on Wednesday with well-wishes for his upcoming replacement on the game show.

He wrote, "I'm looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024."

Pat announced earlier this month that Wheel of Fortune's 41st season - airing next year - would mark his last as host. He has been set to continue as a consultant.

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures Television confirmed that the former Live with Kelly and Ryan host would take over Wheel of Fortune hosting duties following Pat's exit.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Ryan said in a statement. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna (White) on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."