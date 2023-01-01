Whitney Cummings reveals sex of first child

Whitney Cummings has revealed the sex of her upcoming baby.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the comedian told fans she was expecting a baby boy.

"My favorite pic of my babies face so far (sic). This just in: it's a BOY," she captioned an ultrasound photo of the unborn baby. "Help me name this monster. Rusty? Dusty? Bill?"

Referring to the image, she joked, "I knew I'd give birth to an actual pit bull."

Whitney revealed last week that she was pregnant with her first child.

"In these pix I am with child. And there's a baby in me too," she wrote in her previous Instagram post. "Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times."

The 40-year-old comic has been set to tour North America from July to October this year, performing in California, Louisiana, Nebraska, Maine, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Canada.

She told Today in an interview earlier this year that she had her eggs frozen, saying, "I'm not even looking for a father. I'm looking for donors that aren't through the sites."