Evan Peters joins cast of Tron 3

Evan Peters will star alongside Jared Leto in the third Tron movie.

The X-Men: Days of Future Past actor has closed a deal to star alongside Leto in Tron: Ares, the third instalment in Disney's sci-fi franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tron: Ares will focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.

The Morbius actor, who was attached to the project back in January, is to play Ares, the manifestation of the program. Peters' character is unclear, however, Jesse Wigutow's script reportedly features a soldier in the computer world and an awkward gamer in the human world.

The movie will be directed by Joachim Rønning, who has previously worked with Disney on films such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

The original Tron film was released in 1982, with Jeff Bridges starring as video game designer Kevin Flynn. The movie followed Kevin as he was transported inside his game, teaming up with security program Tron, played by Bruce Boxleitner.

A follow-up titled Tron: Legacy was released in 2010 and starred Bridges as well as Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde. Plans for a threequel have been in the works for more than a decade.

Tron: Ares is scheduled to commence filming in Vancouver, Canada in August.