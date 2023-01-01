Taron Egerton announces social media break

Taron Egerton is taking a break from social media.

The Rocketman star took to Instagram on Thursday to let his fans know that he will be absent from social media "for a while".

"I'm going to take a break from social media for a while," the 33-year-old wrote in the post. "I'm not sure why I'm making a big declaration about it; I just think it's hard to break away from a cycle that I've grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself."

The Kingsman: The Secret Service actor explained that he has been spending "too much time scrolling" and needed to separate himself from social media.

"I've gotten myself into a place where I spend too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding as a result, I feel a bit removed from myself," he stated.

Taron added that social media has also affected his work life, stating he knows he is "capable of more".

The Robin Hood actor concluded, "Thanks everyone for saying such nice things all the time; I so appreciate it but I just need to not read the thoughts of strangers for a while; Im really not sure that stuff is good for any of us (sic)."

Taron received a huge number of supportive comments under the post. Irish presenter Laura Whitmore wrote, "So much nicer to see you in real life!"

The actor's announcement came shortly after he posted a series of photos from his time at the Glastonbury festival.