Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcome baby number two

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have welcomed their second child together.

The Twilight alum took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to announce that she and the Vampire Diaries star have welcomed a baby boy.

“A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life,” Nikki, 35, wrote. “Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant, my heart doubled in size.”

The actress continued, “As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. I wanted to share first so I can say thank you in advance for honoring those boundaries and for sending positivity, kindness and LOVE."

Nikki then thanked her midwife and doctors “for helping to gently guide this sweet boy into the world.”

The couple first revealed their exciting news in January via social media.

"All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift," Ian, 44, wrote at the time. "ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!"

Nikki and Ian wed in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Bodhi Soleil, in 2017.