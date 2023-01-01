Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher expecting third child together

Russell Brand announced that he was expecting his third child with his wife Laura Gallacher.

During the latest episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast, the show’s host Steven Bartlett revealed the 48-year-old comedian’s baby news.

"You fell in love and you've got two children. You've got a third on the way, around the corner,” Steven, 30, shared. “That's a very special love you have found.”

The actor-turned-activist has been married to wife Laura Gallacher, 36, since 2017. The couple share two daughters: Mabel, six, and Peggy, four.

Later in the podcast, Russell reflected on his experience with fatherhood.

"It's taught me there is a lot more important in this world than me," he admitted. "It taught me that love is real. It teaches you everything to become a father. All lessons are there."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Get Him to the Greek star touched on his past battles with addiction to cocaine, heroin and alcohol.

Last year, the comedian celebrated 20 years of sobriety after tackling his issues with Class A substances and alcohol in 2002.