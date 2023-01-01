Melanie Lynskey 'will never forget' late actor Julian Sands

Melanie Lynskey has paid tribute to Julian Sands after his death was confirmed on Tuesday.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the Yellowjackets actress recalled first meeting the A Room with a View actor on the set of the 2002 miniseries Rose Red.

"Julian Sands. I met you on the set of Rose Red in 2000," Melanie captioned a photo of herself and Julian dancing. "A Room With A View was a movie I had seen dozens of times, and I adored you in it. I was so nervous I could barely speak to you."

She continued, "When I did finally tell you what the movie/you meant to me, I was struck by your humility, your lack of ego, the absence of any grandstanding. I got the sense that it was a very special film to you but also just a job, in a long line of interesting, eclectic jobs, all of which you were so grateful to have had. We became fast friends. You bought me so many presents, mostly huge and intimidating non-fiction books and classical music CDs."

The 65-year-old British actor went missing while hiking on Mount Baldy in California in January. The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department confirmed on Tuesday that remains found in the area belonged to the actor.

Concluding her tribute, Melanie wrote, "You were gracious and patient and tons of fun. We lost touch, but I have never forgotten your kindness and I will never forget you. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones."