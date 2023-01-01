Alan Arkin dead at 89

Award-winning actor Alan Arkin has died at the age of 89.

The Academy Award winner passed away on Thursday at his home in Carlsbad, California. A cause of death was not given.

His three sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed his death and offered a joint statement on the family's behalf on Friday.

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great father, he was adored and will be deeply missed," their statement to People read.

Most recently, the Tony-winning actor co-starred in Netflix's The Kominsky Method alongside Michael Douglas, earning Emmy nominations in 2019 and 2020, and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations in 2020 and 2021.

The Brooklyn-born actor was well known for portraying Edwin Hoover in the 2006 comedy Little Miss Sunshine. His role, which totalled 14 minutes of screen time, earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

He was also nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in 1966's The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming, 1968's The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, and 2012's Argo.

The esteemed actor appeared in over 100 movies, with appearances in films such as Edward Scissorhands, Glengarry Glen Ross, Grosse Pointe Blank, America's Sweethearts, and Marley & Me.

Arkin also spent time on Broadway, acting in plays such as 1961's From the Second City and 1963's Enter Laughing, for which he won a Tony Award.

Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne Newlander, whom he married in 1996, and his three sons.