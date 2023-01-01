Chris Evans follows Taron Egerton in taking social media break

Chris Evans has taken inspiration from Taron Egerton and deactivated his social media accounts.

Hours after the Rocketman actor announced on Instagram that he would be taking a hiatus from social media, the Marvel star revealed that he would be following suit by taking the summer off of Twitter and Instagram.

The 42-year-old wrote on Twitter, "Hey everyone, I'm treating myself to a summer with less screen time so I'm taking a little break from Twitter and IG. See you soon! Much love!"

Taron, 33, had announced on Thursday that he would be taking an unspecified amount of time off of social media to focus on both his personal and work life.

"I'm going to take a break from social media for a while," the Kingsman: The Secret Service star wrote in the post. "I'm not sure why I'm making a big declaration about it; I just think it's hard to break away from a cycle that I've grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself."

Chris shared Taron's post to his own account and added, "Couldn't have said it better myself!!! Count me in. Gonna take a little break everyone!"

While Taron left his Instagram page active, the Captain America star went one step further by deactivating his Instagram and Twitter accounts.