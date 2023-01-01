Kim Cattrall won't return to And Just Like That... following cameo

Kim Cattrall has no plans for an extended return to Sex and the City's revival series And Just Like That... following her upcoming cameo.

The 66-year-old is set to make a brief return as Samantha Jones in the finale of season two of the HBO show - which features the rest of the original main cast of Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon.

However, the Canadian-born star says she isn't considering making any more appearances as Samantha.

She told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager: "It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon. That's as far as I'm gonna go."

However, she did say that she would "never say goodbye" to Samantha, before adding: "She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her."

Cattrall reportedly shot her cameo scene in a parking garage in New York City without her co-stars or showrunner Michael Patrick King present. It is rumoured to feature Samantha on the phone to Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw.

The cameo will mark the first time the actress has played Samantha since the Sex and the City 2 movie in 2010. She famously fell out with Parker over her refusal to participate in a third film and was not originally approached to be in the revival series - although her character was referred to in text messages.