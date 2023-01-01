Gabriel Iglesias 'happy to be alive' after plane makes emergency landing

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias felt "happy to be alive" after his private jet recently made an emergency landing in a field.

In a Friday Instagram post, the stand-up comedian revealed that a private jet he was travelling on had to make an emergency landing in North Carolina.

"Emergency landing!!! Our private jet skid off the runway and wound up in a field in Andrews, (North) Carolina," Gabriel captioned a video of the plane, taken after it landed on the grassy field. "Everyone is ok but shaken up. Happy to be alive."

He also thanked the flight's pilots for ensuring the passengers' safety.

"Thank (you) to the pilots who did what they had to do to get us on the ground safely," the comic wrote. "This could have been so bad. Grateful I live to see another day, and yes I will be flying tomorrow... just not on this jet."

On Saturday, Gabriel updated fans on his continued air travel.

"New day, new jet," he captioned a photo of another plane. "Of course, we were freaking out the whole flight after what (happened) yesterday, but we made it safely to Mississippi... The show must go on!"

Gabriel has been travelling around the U.S. on his Don't Worry Be Fluffy Tour.