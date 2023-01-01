Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro dies

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died at the age of 19.

The veteran actor's adopted daughter, Drena De Niro, announced on Instagram on Sunday night that her son had passed away.

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," she wrote alongside a picture of Leandro. "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.

"You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you (sad face emoji) I'm so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

The 51-year-old, who shares Leandro with artist Carlos Rodriguez, received condolences in the comments of her post.

Rosie Perez wrote, "Shocked! I'm so sorry! We are all here for you !!! I love you too much!" while director Lee Daniels added, "Drena may GOD keep you in his arms."

Drena did not disclose further details about her son's death.

During his marriage to Diahnne Abbott, the Taxi Driver actor adopted Drena, her daughter from a previous relationship. She is the oldest of his seven children.

Leandro followed his grandfather and mother into acting, with small appearances in A Star is Born, The Collection, and Cabaret Maxime.