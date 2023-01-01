Hugh Grant is a ‘rabid’ Blackpink fan

Hugh Grant joked he is now a “rabid” fan of Blackpink.

The Notting Hill star took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that after seeing the girl group perform at London’s BST Hyde Park Festival on Sunday, he is now a true fan.

"Very grateful to three eleven year olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday," the 62-year-old tweeted, seemingly referring to his daughter Tabitha, 11, and her friends.

“A rabid Blink now,” the Bridget Jones’s Diary star continued, using the nickname of the group's fan base. “Slept with my heart hammer,” he jokingly added, referring to the pink hammer-shaped light sticks which have become a signature of Blackpink’s gigs.

The veteran actor watched the show from an area reserved specifically for celebrities and other VIPs, according to Metro.

In addition to gaining a new celebrity fan, Blackpink made history on Sunday by becoming the first Korean group to headline a major UK festival. The group performed for an audience of 65,000 fans.

Hugh shares Tabitha with his ex, actress Tinglan Hong. They are also parents to their son Felix Chang, 9. The actor and his wife Anna Eberstein also share a son John Mungo, 10, as well as a 6-year-old daughter and 5-year-old child whose names have not been made public.