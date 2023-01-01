Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split - report

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have reportedly split after 27 years of marriage.

According to a source for People, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split with her husband of 27 years.

The source told the outlet, “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

The pair first met at a nightclub in 1994. Before dating Mauricio, Kyle married Guraish Aldjufrie - with whom she shares her now-34-year-old daughter Farrah.

Kyle and Mauricio became engaged later in 1994 and wed in January 1996. They share three daughters together: 27-year-old Alexia, 23-year-old Sophia, and 15-year-old Portia.

In April, Kyle insisted to Page Six that rumours surrounding her rocky marriage with Mauricio stemmed from a “stupid picture” of her leaving the gym without her wedding ring.

“A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable,’” she explained of the picture at the time. “And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’”