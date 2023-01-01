Daniel Radcliffe 'definitely not' seeking cameo in Harry Potter reboot

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed he was 'definitely not' seeking out an appearance in the forthcoming Harry Potter reboot.

While speaking to ComicBook.com on Monday, the Swiss Army Man star didn't specifically rule out a cameo in the HBO television series, but did note that he's not actively seeking one out either.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh, and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," the 33-year-old actor explained to the publication. "So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way... but I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

Daniel first portrayed The Boy Who Lived in the novel's first film adaptation, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, in 2001. He went on to star as the titular character until the last movie entry in 2012, alongside Emma Watson (who played Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley).

Daniel has been set to star in the fourth season of the anthology series Miracle Workers, also starring Steve Buscemi and Geraldine Viswanathan.

A UK release date for Miracle Workers has not yet been announced.