Steve-O claims London made him a teenage 'free spirit'

Steve-O has recalled growing up in London.

Speaking to Metro on Monday, the 49-year-old US comedian revealed that growing up in the English capital from the age of nine to 18 inspired him to be a "free spirit".

"I'm profoundly grateful for it because in America where everything's so spread out, life doesn't really begin until you turn 16 and get a car," the Jackass star explained. "But all the public transport and lack of parental supervision roaming around London made me a free spirit."

After graduating from the American School in London, Steve-O returned to the United States to attend the University of Miami where he "didn't go to class" and eventually "dropped out".

"I knew at 19 years old that I was utterly incapable of keeping a job, and I lacked the skills to navigate the world that we live in," the comedian revealed. "I believed in my core that I was going to fail miserably at life, and there was a lot of angst behind that."

The Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcaster has been trekking the UK for the latest leg of his Bucket List stand-up tour.

The 6-date run kicked off in Hull on Monday and wraps up on 14 July at London's Hackney Empire.