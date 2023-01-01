Ice Cube passed on $9 million movie over vaccine mandate

Ice Cube has claimed he passed on a $9 million (£7 million) movie role because he wasn't vaccinated.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 54-year-old actor revealed he was scheduled to star in a movie titled Oh Hell No - which was also set to feature Tropic Thunder star Jack Black.

The You Can Do It rapper claims he turned down the multi-million dollar role because the film's producers wanted him to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which he refused to do.

"They try to, you know, put pressure on me, everybody around me tell me how stupid I am so I can go get vaxxed and say, you know, 'Please let me do the movie,'" Ice Cube told the UFC commentator. "You know that was never gonna happen. I don't care if it was $20 million. That was never gonna happen."

Elsewhere in the discussion, the Boyz n the Hood star opened up about his son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., starring as his father in the 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton.

"When a guy asks me, you know, 'How does it feel seeing your son in Straight Outta Compton and does so well?' I said, 'It's like, winning the super bowl on a team and then your son comes and win the super bowl for the same team.' That's the feeling," Ice Cube explained to Joe.

Straight Outta Compton grossed $201.6 million (£157.5 million) at the global box office.