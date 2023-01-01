Quentin Tarantino doesn't 'see' Kill Bill: Vol. 3 happening

Quentin Tarantino has shot down rumours of an upcoming Kill Bill: Vol. 3.

In a new interview with DeMorgen, the Kill Bill director dismissed speculation that he would release a third instalment in the franchise.

"I don't see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic," Quentin told the outlet. "And he plays in the 70s."

The director previously announced his 10th film would be his last, leading fans to question whether a third Kill Bill would mark his last movie.

In a 2022 appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, Quentin teased the potential of Kill Bill: Vol 3.

"I can't really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years," he said at the time. "There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don't see it as immediately on the horizon."

He also previously revealed he had spoken to his leading lady Uma Thurman about filming another Kill Bill film using ideas that didn't appear in the first two films, which were released in 2003 and 2004.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that Quentin will shoot his final film, provisionally titled The Movie Critic, this autumn from his own script. It was originally reported that it would focus on a female critic, however, he clarified that detail in his new interview.