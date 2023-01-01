Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky address separation speculation

Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have addressed a report suggesting they are separated.

On Monday, it was reported that the Halloween actress had been separated from her husband of 27 years "for a while" but they were still living under the same roof as they "figure out what's next".

Responding to the report hours later, Kyle and Mauricio issued a joint statement on social media in which they admitted their marriage has been going through a rough patch.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," they began. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.

"There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Buying Beverly Hills real estate agent met in a nightclub in 1994 and got married in January 1996. They share three daughters together: 27-year-old Alexia, 23-year-old Sophia, and 15-year-old Portia.