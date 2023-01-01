Drena De Niro's 'heart is broken forever' after son's death

Drena De Niro's "heart hurts" following the death of her teenage son.

The actress, who is the adopted daughter of veteran actor Robert De Niro, took to Instagram on Monday to share an emotional post following the death of her 19-year-old son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

"I can barely type through my tears but all the love, the messages, calls, texts, emails, the friends and family that held me up these last 24 hrs I've not been able to respond yet but we're grateful for the all your love and condolences," the 51-year-old wrote alongside a black and white photo of her son laughing.

"None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning. Leo my darling I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms. The same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time."

Drena concluded, "I'm holding you every second of every moment I'm my heart and memories until I'm with you again. My heart is broken forever. Me daddy and your family love you, I love I love you with every beat of my crying heart."

Leandro's death was confirmed by his mother on Instagram on Sunday after he was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene by emergency services.

Leandro's father, Carlos Rodriguez, has also spoken out about his son's death on Instagram.

"Thank you for your messages of support. @drenadeniro and our families are grateful. You can't spell Love without Leo," the artist wrote, beside a slideshow of photos of Leandro throughout his life.