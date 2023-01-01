Greta Gerwig ‘was sure’ Ryan Gosling was right for the role of Ken

Greta Gerwig has revealed it had been a “long journey” to get Ryan Gosling on board the Barbie film.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in a recent interview, the director of the highly anticipated film revealed that Ryan, 42, was her only candidate for the role of Ken in the live-action Barbie film.

“Well, it was only ever Ryan Gosling, and it was a long journey,” Greta, 39, told the publication. “Margot (Robbie) and I just wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

The Frances Ha star explained that although she had never met the Canadian actor, she knew he was right for the role.

“From the moment that Margot came to me and I knew we were making this for Margot, I equally knew we were making this for Ryan. And I did not know Ryan at all,” Greta stated.

“I’d never met him. I just was sure, and as soon as I thought of it, it made me so happy. Who else could do this? It’s some combination of Marlon Brando meets Gene Wilder meets John Barrymore meets John Travolta.”

It was announced in 2022 that the La La Land actor would be playing the role of beach-going Ken alongside Margot who portrays the lead character, Barbie. The Notebook lead will be playing alongside stars such as Will Ferrell, Simu Liu and Emma Mackey.

Barbie will be released in cinemas on 21 July.