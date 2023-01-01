Allison Mack released from prison

Actress Allison Mack has been released from prison early following her involvement in a sex cult.

The Smallville star was sentenced to three years behind bars in June 2021 after pleading guilty to manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for Keith Raniere, the leader of the cult-like group NXIVM.

According to the website of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Mack was released almost a year early from a federal prison in Dublin, California on Monday. The news of her release was first reported by the Albany Times Union.

Mack, 40, was arrested in April 2018 on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labour conspiracy for recruiting women into NXIVM's secret society DOS, in which she served as Raniere's second in command. DOS slaves were branded with Raniere's initials and forced to have sex with him.

After agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors in their case against Raniere, Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in 2019 and received a lighter prison sentence.

Raniere was ultimately sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted on sex-trafficking charges.

Mack disavowed Rainere before her sentencing and told the judge in a letter, "It is now of paramount importance to me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had... I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life."

Mack was best known for playing Chloe Sullivan in Smallville between 2001 and 2011.