Drena De Niro claims fentanyl led to son's death

Drena De Niro has claimed that pills laced with fentanyl led to her son's death.

Days after the passing of Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, his mother has shared details about the potential cause of his death.

In the comments section under an image she posted, Drena responded to an Instagram user asking what happened.

"Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him, so for all these people still f**king around selling and buying this s**t, my son is gone forever," the 51-year-old answered.

After the teenager's death was made public, a representative for both Drena and Robert stated, "No comments are being made at this time."

Leandro's sudden death was announced by his mother on Instagram on Sunday. The aspiring actor was found unresponsive and pronounced dead by emergency services.

Drena shared in a statement, "It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

An official statement regarding his cause of death has not been released.