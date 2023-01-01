Kevin Costner's estranged wife slams 'inappropriate' child support offer

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has responded to the actor's child support offer.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the Yellowstone star's estranged wife Christine has escalated their divorce battle over proposed child support payments. They share three children: 16-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes, and 13-year-old Grace.

The outlet reported that Kevin had offered to pay Christine $51,940 (£41,000) per month in child support, but her latest filing called the amount "completely inappropriate".

In her filing, Christine suggested that Kevin expects their kids to live well below their means when they're with their mother.

She also claimed the actor spends $240,000 (£188,000) per month on himself and the kids when they're with him, and earned $65,000 (£51,000) per month solely from renting out one of his guest houses.

Christine insisted she could not maintain the life the children are accustomed to on Kevin's proposed child support payment, as the children were used to living at the beach and in a gated neighbourhood - which she said she could not afford on $51,940 per month.

Moreover, Christine claimed the children were accustomed to having assistants and helpers for grocery shopping, cleaning, and cooking.

Two weeks ago, Christine requested Kevin pay her $248,000 (£195,000) per month in child support.

Earlier this week, a judge ordered the handbag designer to vacate their Santa Barbara home, which Kevin legally owns, by 31 July, as per the terms in their prenuptial agreement.

The pair got married in 2004 and Christine filed for divorce on 1 May.