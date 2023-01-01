Back in action! Michael Bisping to return for Den of Thieves sequel

Michael Bisping is returning for the 'Den of Thieves' sequel.

The former UFC champion turned actor is to reprise his role as Connor in 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' alongside fellow stars Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr.

The sequel has been written and directed by Christian Gudegast and started production in Britain and the Canary Islands back in April.

The story resumes with Detective Nick 'Big Nick' O'Brien (Butler) hunting bad guys on the streets of Europe as he gets closer to capturing robber Donnie Wilson (Jackson) – who has become caught up in the perilous world of diamond thieves and the Panther mafia as a heist of the world's largest diamond exchange is being planned.

Bisping, 44, became the first British fighter to win a UFC championship in 2016 but has focused on acting since ending his career in the sport in 2018 – landing parts in the film 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' and the revival of the TV series 'Twin Peaks'.

Gerard previously suggested that the action sequel would have more of a "European vibe" than its predecessor.

The Scottish actor said: "We're working on that script at the moment, and I'm getting pages daily from Christian.

"It's a fun ride, spreading across North America into Europe and the diamond district of Marseilles.

"It's very cool and has a more European vibe this time.

"All the fun characters, Big Nick, Donnie, and Lobbin' Bob [Jordan Bridges], will be back. And I'm really excited about it."