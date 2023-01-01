Robert De Niro attends wake for late grandson

Robert De Niro was supported by family, friends and co-stars as he attended the wake for his late grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez on Thursday.

Leandro, the son of De Niro's adopted daughter Drena, passed away on Sunday at the age of 19, and his loved ones gathered at the Frank E. Campbell funeral home in New York City on Thursday to pay their final respects.

Photographs obtained by the New York Post show De Niro approaching the funeral chapel and Drena and her artist ex-husband Carlos Rodriguez, Leandro's father, walking into the establishment hand-in-hand.

Guests also included the veteran actor's Mean Streets co-star Harvey Keitel and his wife Daphna Kastner, his Goodfellas co-star Michael Imperioli, and his A Bronx Tale co-star Chazz Palminteri.

According to the outlet, the 79-year-old was pictured visiting the funeral home with Drena, 51, earlier this week.

Leandro's death is still being investigated by police as a possible overdose. The aspiring actor was found unresponsive and pronounced dead by emergency services on Sunday.

While an official cause of death has yet to be announced, Drena claimed on Instagram earlier this week that her son died after taking pills laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine.

"Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him, so for all these people still f**king around selling and buying this s**t, my son is gone forever," the actress wrote in response to a follower.