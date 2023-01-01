Steve-O detained after jumping off Tower Bridge

Steve-O was detained by police on Thursday after jumping off of Tower Bridge in London.

The Jackass star was detained after he jumped off the iconic London landmark during a recent trip to the British capital.

The U.S. comedian, 49, attracted a crowd to the famous bridge as he began a countdown before jumping into the River Thames while kitted out in a full Union Jack outfit, complete with an umbrella.

After Steve-O, real name Stephen Glover, made the jump, he was quickly detained and held in the back of a police car before being released, according to TMZ.

Steve-O told the outlet that the police were concerned that his stunt might encourage other people to follow suit.

The comedian humorously added that the filthy condition of the water in the Thames was more of a danger than the actual jump.

The bridge jump was one of two stunts that Steve-O completed on his trip; he revealed that he jumped off of one of London's trademark red double-decker busses, which he considered worse than jumping off the bridge.

The Wildboyz star travelled to England to film his third comedy special, titled Bucket List, which tapes on Friday 14 July.